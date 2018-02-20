Assault rifle-wielding MS-13 member threatens motorists, cops say

A member of the violent MS-13 gang has been arrested in Florida for brandishing an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle at drivers, police said.

Raul Garcia, 21, was nabbed Monday morning after an overnight search in Wimauma, according to Cpl. Lawrence McKinnon, a spokesman for Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The "certified" MS-13 gang banger was accused of threatening passing motorists with the weapon as he stood on a street corner in shorts and no shirt, McKinnon said.

Deputies were told Garcia was holding the gun as he was yelling at drivers and jumping in front of cars to try and get them to stop, he said.

The spokesman said that after deputies were called to the scene for a report of a man with a gun, they quickly spotted the tattooed Garcia who took off into the woods.

“Deputies assisted by K-9 and a HCS0 helicopter then searched the wooded area” and found the rifle and a green bag that Garcia was spotted carrying, McKinnon said.

He added that the search ended hours later with Garcia’s arrest on charges that included improper exhibition of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, loitering and resisting arrest.

The meth was found in the bag in three small plastic baggies, McKinnon said.

Garcia, who is a U.S. citizen, was booked into the county jail where he was being held Tuesday on $13,750 bond.

McKinnon said the rifle had not been reported stolen and he did not know its history.