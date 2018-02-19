US Postal worker killed in shooting on Dallas highway

A postal truck driver was shot to death early Monday on a highway near downtown Dallas, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department said in a news release the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near the interchange with Interstate 35E.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the worker dead in the cab of a truck that was riddled with bullets, according to FOX4.

Dallas Police closed a part of the highway for several hours to investigate the shooting, unload the postal truck, and tow it away from the scene.

In a separate incident earlier this month, authorities said a Dallas Police squad car was shot at around 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 8 about one mile from the shooting on Monday.

"At this this point in the investigation there is no evidence linking these two crimes," police said.

The Dallas Police Department and United States Postal Inspectors are investigating the shooting, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.