UberEATS driver in custody after customer killed in Atlanta

An Atlanta food delivery driver who police believe shot and killed a customer over the weekend has turned himself in, officials said Monday afternoon.

Robert Bivines, 36, is accused of murdering Ryan Thornton, 30, moments after delivering food to Thornton in the ritzy Buckhead section of Atlanta late Saturday night.

Witnesses told police Thornton and the delivery driver got into some kind of argument and then someone inside the vehicle started shooting, striking Thornton multiple times.

The driver then sped away from the apartment building. Thornton was taken by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died, police said.

The man had used UberEATs, which is a food delivery service where a driver picks up orders from participating restaurants.

A spokesperson from Uber told FOX 5 in a statement: "We are shocked and saddened by this news. We are working with Atlanta Police, and our hearts go out to the families of those involved."

Megan Emery, who has lived in the same building as Thornton for more than a year, told FOX5 she heard the commotion on Saturday but did not hear any gunshots. Her building, described as "31 stories of Buckhead luxury living," has a robust network of security cameras.

"It's a little scary. I mean, there's a lot of young women that live in this apartment and we have really good security. So, you just don't ever think that something like that could happen," Emery said. "I probably won't be using delivery food service anytime soon, just for peace of mind."