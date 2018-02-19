NYC rape case prompts calls to close police sex loophole

The case of two New York City police officers accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in their custody last year is spurring calls to close what some are calling a police sex loophole.

While New York law already bars sex between prison guards and inmates, it doesn't apply to officers and those in their custody.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Como is pushing to close the loophole. A bill has already passed the state Assembly and was pending in the Senate. It's based on the idea that people in police custody are incapable of consenting to sex because of the power officers hold over them.

Experts say such loopholes exist in many states. They say new laws are needed, as are department policies that make it easy for victims to file complaints.