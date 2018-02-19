Florida shooting victims helped by GoFundMe, comfort dogs and more

Less than a month after a gunman opened fire at a high school in Kentucky, the nation is grappling with yet another school shooting.

Wednesday’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed at least 17 people and wounded over a dozen others. The suspected gunman, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, set off fire alarms to lure hundreds of students out of their classrooms so he could open fire with a semi-automatic AR-15 assault rifle.

Cruz was captured about an hour later in Coral Springs, roughly a mile away from the school. The following day, Cruz told authorities he shot "students that he saw in the hallways and on school grounds," according to an arrest affidavit.

“There really are no words,” Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said the day of the shooting.

But in wake of the tragedy, the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook in 2012, the Broward community has received an outpouring of support.

Read on to see what’s being done to help the shooting victims, their families, the local community and beyond.

Comfort dogs arrive in Broward County

At least 18 “comfort” dogs and 33 handlers arrived in Broward County from across the country, Tim Hetzner, the president and CEO of the nonprofit ministry Lutheran Church Charities (LCC), told Fox News.

Jacob, a doe-eyed Golden Retriever, was first on the scene. He spent the day comforting students and faculty at the high school.

“Dogs are good listeners and have a unique way of knowing when people are hurting,” he said.

Like Jacob, all dogs used in LCC’s comfort dog program are Golden Retrievers – a breed chosen by the organization because “goldens are lovers by nature,” Hetzner said. LCC trains the dogs for 16 to 18 months and then places them in affiliated churches, schools and other ministries across the country.

The dogs, which are trained to the level of a service dog, travel across the U.S. with their handlers whenever there is a crisis.

While the dogs are there to comfort the students and faculty at the high school, their services are also available to parents, first responders and anyone in the Broward community “struggling with what took place.”

“We go where we’re invited," Hetzner said. “We’re there to serve people and show mercy and compassion.”

To help offset transportation costs, you can donate here.

Donate to the victims' fund

The Broward Education Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for the public schools in Broward County, has set up an official GoFundMe donation page for the victims of the Stoneman Douglas shooting.

As of Monday morning, the fund received more than $1.5 million of its $2 million goal – a significant increase from its initial goal of $300,000. The foundation will continue to increase the goal each time it's met, PeJay Ryan, the director of marketing at the Broward Education Foundation, told Fox News.

All of the proceeds will go to those affected by the tragedy, Ryan said, as well as anyone who may need grief counseling.

“We’ve all cried a lot - first in horror, but then because of the outpouring generosity and compassion.” - PeJay Ryan

Memorial bracelets to honor the victims are also being created. And the foundation worked with Bank of America to set up a text-to-donate option as well, she said. To donate to the Stoneman Douglas fund, text PARKLAND to 20222.

“We are in a unique position here, no one expected this to happen,” said Ryan. “We’ve all cried a lot – first in horror, but then because of the outpouring generosity and compassion.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe campaign here.

Additionally, at least one scholarship fund has been set up in the name of one of Wednesday's shooting victims.

If you live in Florida, consider donating blood

If you live in Florida, a local blood center is asking for your help, especially if your blood type is O negative.

“While the immediate blood needs have been met, there is a need to replenish the areas O negative blood supply. O negative is the universal blood type and is used to treat trauma patients,” OneBlood said in a statement.

At least seven shooting victims are still being treated at local Broward hospitals, the Miami Herald reported.

To donate, find a location here.

Florida Attorney General vows to cover funeral expenses

Florida Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced Wednesday that her office would pay for the funeral expenses of the 17 victims who died as a result of the shooting.

"We will pay for the funeral expenses of these poor victims," Bondi said. "We will take care of it."