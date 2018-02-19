Boyfriend of woman killed by ex-lover saves her son by jumping from balcony, report says

The 4-year-old son of a California woman who was gunned down by her ex-lover was reportedly saved when the woman's new boyfriend grabbed the preschooler and jumped with him from a second-floor balcony to dodge a barrage of bullets.

The gunman, identified as Bradley Thomas Woss, was found dead Sunday morning at Indian Hills Golf Club in Jurupa Valley, Calif., Redlands police said. Authorities said Woss, 33, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police were hunting Woss after he allegedly shot and killed ex-girlfriend Kacey McKinney on Feb. 13. Woss and the 31-year-old woman reportedly got into an argument over her new relationship just before shots were fired. The couple had broken up about two years ago, family told CBSLA.

McKinney was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKinney’s son and her current boyfriend fled the apartment building during the deadly shooting by jumping from the second-floor apartment balcony. Woss allegedly fired at the two while they fled.

The boyfriend, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries from the jump. It’s unclear if the 4-year-old was injured, but a witness told Redlands Daily Facts that he saw a firefighter comforting the child after the deadly shooting.

Friends described McKinney as an “amazing person” who will be “missed so much.”

“She was an amazing person. Anyone who knows her knows her piercing beautiful green eyes and her beautiful smile. Her wonderful laugh,” Andi Kameradt, a friend of McKinney’s, told CBSLA.