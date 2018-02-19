2 teens wear not-so-discreet disguise to sneak into 'Black Panther'

They were on line to see "Black Panther," but they might as well have been seeing "Mission Impossible."

A video that appears to show two California teens wearing a disguise to pay for only one "Black Panther" ticket this weekend went viral--but the scheme did not work.

The two donned a “tall man disguise,” where one person sits on the other’s shoulders wearing a long coat to make them appear as one very tall man, FOX 8 reported.

A video posted to Twitter showed people gathered around laughing at the duo, who were far taller than anyone else waiting in line.

Despite the comedy routine, the cashier wasn't impressed.

“We can’t let you in unless you get down,” the attendant behind the counter can be heard saying in the video.

“Black Panther” has received rave reviews, with a “certified fresh” score of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. With its debut over President’s Day weekend, the movie is expected to bring in an impressive $235 million during the four-day holiday, according to Variety.