Teenager arrested after threatening to blow up North Carolina school, police say

A teenager in North Carolina was arrested twice in the past month after threatening to blow up his school, an official said Saturday.

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson told FOX8 the 17-year-old student was originally arrested on Feb. 5 for threatening to blow up the Clover Garden charter school in Burlington, located about 26 miles northwest of Greensboro.

"Things like this that may come back and really happen and we just can't turn our back on it," Johnson said.

The teenager, who has not yet been identified by authorities, bonded out of jail on Feb. 12 but threatened once again to blow up the school on his way out, according to the sheriff.

"Getting out of jail, he just walked out the door and made that statement, I think the judge is going to look at it pretty serious," Johnson told FOX8.

The Clover Garden school is a K-12 charter school, which "gives parents and students a choice in their child's education," according to its website.

The teenager is now in the Alamance County Jail on a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge next week, according to Johnson.

The incidents took place before the deadly rampage at a high school in South Florida that left 17 dead, but the North Carolina sheriff said it serves as a wake-up call that every threat must be taken seriously.

"We're not going to take any chances," Johnson said. "You make a threat, you're going to be charged."