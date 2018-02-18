California road rage incident ends with flipped SUV, assault charges

A case of road rage on a California highway Thursday ended with a flipped SUV — and assault charges.

The dramatic incident unfolded on State Route 78 in Oceanside, northwest of San Diego, on Thursday afternoon, Fox 5 reported citing California Highway Patrol.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

A video posted to social media from a bystander showed cars sitting in a line of traffic. One man, wearing a maroon shirt, eventually got out of his BMW and approached the Ford Escape behind him.

The man, holding up the line of cars behind him, seemingly started shouting at the driver of the blue SUV. Eventually the Ford driver tried to maneuver out of the way, to move ahead on the highway.

The man in maroon kept shouting at the SUV driver, who soon peeked his head out of the window.

Then, the man standing on the road apparently spat at the Ford driver. As the man in maroon walked back to his car, the SUV drove forward and sideswiped the smaller car — but it forced the SUV to flip onto its side.

It's unclear what sparked the dispute, but the bystander who recorded the fight told Fox 5 she thought the driver of the SUV wouldn’t allow the smaller car’s driver to move over into his lane.

“I was just like, what the hell is this crazy guy doing?” witness Dallas Montanez told the news station. “This is insane. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Law enforcement initially thought the incident was a hit-and-run, the Los Angeles Times reported. It wasn’t until the video appeared online that investigators learned it was a different situation, and used the footage to identify the BMW’s driver — 33-year-old Kevin McCall of Vista.

McCall was hit with a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly spitting on the Ford’s driver.

The Ford’s driver, identified as Andrew Branch, 23, of Escondido, was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, Fox 5 reported.

The highway was backed up for nearly an hour as investigators worked to determine what took place.