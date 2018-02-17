In Baltimore, public trust erodes amid police scandal

Confidence in Baltimore's sworn protectors has badly deteriorated in recent years, but federal courtroom admissions about a range of criminal abuses by officers may be eroding it to rock bottom.

During a recent police corruption trial, witnesses testified that rogue detectives resold looted narcotics, conducted home invasions and falsified evidence for years.

The astounding range of abuses stretching back to 2008 is making it far tougher to convince city residents that a shiny badge promises integrity.

Acting Police Commissioner Darryl DeSousa says the department is determined to mend fences. He's introduced plans for random integrity and polygraph testing and created a new anti-corruption unit.

But the attitudes of the many Baltimoreans who mistrust city police has only been reinforced by the scandal.