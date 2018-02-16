Man, toddler fatally stabbed in Missouri; 2 relatives hurt

Police said Friday that a man stabbed some of his relatives at their suburban St. Louis home, leaving a man and his toddler son dead and two other people fighting for their lives.

The crime happened Thursday in Maryland Heights, a middle-class suburb with a low crime rate. Police Chief Bill Carson, at a news conference, identified those killed as Malcom B. Mathis II, 33, and his 22-month-old son, Malcom Mathis III. Mathis' 4-year-old daughter was hospitalized in "very critical" condition, and his 57-year-old aunt was in critical but stable condition.

A 20-year-old nephew of Mathis and a woman were arrested early Friday at a motel but have not yet been charged. Carson declined to provide a possible motive but said the nephew had been kicked out of the home within the past year. He said the family had allowed the nephew to live at their home for a time in an effort to help him.

Carson said the man went to the home Thursday and stabbed the woman, who was his great-aunt, along with the children. Carson said the man then waited until his uncle came home and stabbed him as well.

"The stabbings actually took place over a period of time" from late-afternoon through early-evening Thursday, Carson said. Another relative came home at night and found the victims in different areas of the two-story home, Carson said.

"This is probably one of the most brutal and violent crime scenes I've ever seen," Carson said.