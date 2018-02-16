A former criminal justice adjunct professor whose social media posts proclaimed his “privilege to teach future dead cops” has doubled down, this time referring to “pig death stats” in reaction to a recent spate of police officers killed on duty.

“My favorite thing about pig death stats is how they just lump all deaths on duty together whether they're killed or just have a heart attack from all the donuts,” read a tweet from @ve_unblockedt, one of two known accounts for Michael Isaacson. The tweet was posted the same day a police commander was shot and killed in downtown Chicago, making him the 11th officer to be killed by gunfire across the country this year.

Isaacson, who has used the hashtag #abolishpolice, most recently taught at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, one of the nation’s highest-profile schools for students planning careers in law enforcement.

Isaacson, whose employment at John Jay ended last year, with no official announcement, on Tuesday also tweeted he had no second thoughts about the “future dead cops” tweet that sparked the original controversy. On the page, titled "antifascist superbowl champions," he said: "Yeah i don't regret my future dead cops tweet at all at all.”

Isaacson also tweeted in the aftermath of Wednesday’s deadly high school shooting in Florida. Comparing the killer to the U.S. military, Isaacson tweeted: “How you gonna cry tears about mass shooters and then turn around saying dumbass s--- like ‘support our troops’?”

Isaacson had been deriding law enforcement in raw, hostile terms on social media for some time before the outcry last September, which occurred after he appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. During his appearance he defended Antifa, the left-wing group that at times has employed violence against its opponents.

John Jay College spokeswoman Doreen Viñas-Pineda confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday in an email that “Mr. Isaacson is no longer teaching or employed at John Jay.” Yet questions remain about the severing of ties between the college and Isaacson, which happened quietly, months after his tweets made headlines.

Reached by telephone on Wednesday, Isaacson told Fox News he would not answer any questions, and hung up.

As they have in the past, supporters of law enforcement slammed Isaacson’s latest comments.

“He personifies the lunatic fringe,” said Randy Sutton, a former Las Vegas police lieutenant and national spokesman for Blue Lives Matter, which advocates on behalf of law enforcement. “Here’s a guy who espouses not just radical views, but ignorant views.

“When you espouse violence toward law enforcement and the outrageous plea to end law enforcement as we know it in this country, it reveals an ignorance of what the ramifications would be, which would be bedlam and anarchy.”

Patrick Lynch, head of New York City Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, on Wednesday assailed John Jay for not cutting ties with Isaacson more swiftly.

"Michael Isaacson had no business spreading his crackpot ideas and hateful anti-police views anywhere, much less in a classroom filled with future police officers,” Lynch said. “He should have been fired immediately and publicly, not quietly let go months after the fact.”

Viñas-Pineda’s email to Fox News included a link to a statement that the college’s president Karol V. Mason issued last year about Isaacson’s remarks.

“I was shocked by these statements,” Mason said in the statement. “They are abhorrent. I am appalled that anyone associated with John Jay, with our proud history of supporting law enforcement authorities, would suggest that violence against police is ever acceptable. They secure the safety of our families and communities and deserve our respect.”

Sutton said the situation raises questions about the vetting process and standards for teachers.

“How he was given the responsibility of educating people is amazing,” Sutton said. “In that position of authority he could have done a great deal of damage influencing young people.”