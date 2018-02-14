Shots fired outside National Security Agency; man in custody, reports say

A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a shooting outside the National Security Agency building at Fort Meade, Md., ended with a black SUV stopped by barriers outside a gate, officials said.

Federal law enforcement officials told Fox News that preliminary info from the scene suggests that someone tried to ram the NSA gate in their vehicle.

One person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital, Fort Meade spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips told Fox News. It's unclear if the person injured was the suspect.

The shooting occurred at the visitors gate off Route 32 at the U.S. military installation around 7:15 a.m., FOX5DC reported.

"NSA police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA's security vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there's no ongoing security or safety threat," an the NSA said in a statement to Fox News.

The FBI said that the incident at the military installation “has been contained.” The agency added it is sending personnel to respond to the scene.

Video from the scene showed an SUV riddled with bullets, the vehicle's airbags deployed and blood on the ground. The SUV also appeared to have crashed into a white barrier.

President Trump was briefed on the situation, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.

"The President has been briefed on the shooting at Fort Meade. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected. We will continue to provide updates as they become available," Walters said.

The official Twitter account of Fort Meade earlier said the highway was shut down due to a “police investigation.”

