Man found incompetent for trial in Detroit officer's slaying

A Detroit man will continue to get mental health treatment after being found incompetent to stand trial in the slaying of a university police officer.

Detroit 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King made the ruling Wednesday following an independent evaluation for 61-year-old Raymond Durham that was requested by prosecutors. Durham's lawyer had said she wasn't able to effectively communicate with her client.

The most recent evaluation came after Durham was found incompetent to stand trial in November for the 2016 slaying of 29-year-old Wayne State University Sgt. Collin Rose and a separate shooting of two Detroit officers in March 2017. A competency review hearing is May 14.

Durham is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Rose and attempted murder in the other shooting.