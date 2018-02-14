Florida high school football coach reportedly shot while shielding students from gunman

As an ex-student at a Florida high school allegedly opened fire Wednesday on his former classmates, a football coach at the school reportedly risked his own life to save those around him.

Coach Aaron Feis, employed as a security guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, jumped in front of students to protect them from the suspected gunman, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, according to the Miami Herald.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said that a football coach died in the shooting. It’s unclear if Feis is that coach.

Students and players took to social media Wednesday to express their gratitude and concern for the football coach.

Feis graduated the school in 1999, and in 2002 joined the junior varsity football team as head coach, according to a bio posted to the school’s website.