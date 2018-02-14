Ex-school worker who stole laptops for drugs gets probation

A former Vermont high school information technology director has been sentenced to three years' probation for stealing school laptops and selling them for drugs.

The Rutland Herald reports 36-year-old Matthew Fredette pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rutland to a felony charge of grand larceny. As part of a plea deal, Fredette's record will be expunged if he complies with the terms of his probation.

Brandon police opened an investigation into missing computers at Otter Valley Union High School in 2016 after several new computers were reported missing. Prosecutors say Fredette went on medical leave during the investigation and later admitted he had stolen 25 computers to settle a drug debt.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for May to determine how much the Rutland man owes the district.

