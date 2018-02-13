Westminster Dog Show 2018: And the winner is ... Flynn the bichon

Flynn the bichon frise won best in show at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Tuesday night, topping other contenders like Slick the border collie and a pug named Biggie.

The choice was a surprise to most of the crowd at Madison Square Garden, with many fans falling silent when the 5-year-old white powder puff was picked.

Flynn also beat out Ty the giant schnauzer, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, and Winston the Norfolk terrier.

Bill McFadden, the dog's handler, began showing the breed at the competition in 1991, the New York Times reported.

McFadden told Fox Sports that Flynn will likely retire from the Westminster Dog Show after the big win.

"I'd have to ask the owners, but I'm pretty sure I can drop the mic and say he's retired," McFadden said.

The giant schnauzer was the runner-up. The 142nd Westminster event drew 2,882 entries in 202 breeds and varieties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.