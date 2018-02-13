United Airlines in-air engine malfunction captured on video

A plane flying from California to Hawaii made an emergency landing Tuesday after passengers noticed the United Airlines flight experiencing engine trouble.

Photos posted to social media appear to show that one of the San Francisco-bound plane engine’s outer shells had fallen off the Boeing 777, which landed safely in Honolulu just before 12:40 p.m., Fox 2 KTVU reported.

The plane’s “pilots called for an emergency landing because of a loss of the engine cowling (the covering of the engine),” United said in a statement.

“Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft. The aircraft taxied to the gate and passengers deplaned normally,” the statement read.

A spokesperson for the FAA said that the pilots felt a vibration in the right engine.

Hawaii’s Department of Transportation said that Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting personnel was “standing by as a precaution” as the plane landed.

One passenger, Allison Sudiacal, told Hawaii News Now that the plane began to shake after she heard “a loud bang.”

"There was a loud boom and then it was like rattling and the plane was kind of shaking like boom, boom, boom,” she told the news outlet.

The United flight crew, according to Sudiacal, kept passengers aboard "informed" and "let us know that we had to brace for impact in case there was a rough landing. It was scary. But they did a really good job."

The FAA will investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.