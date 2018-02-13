Man arrested after gun found in carry-on bag at airport

Authorities say a man was arrested at a Florida airport after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on luggage.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 55-year-old old Christopher Himschoot was arrested Monday morning at Palm Beach International Airport.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Himschoot was going through security when a TSA agent spotted the gun on an X-ray screen. An arrest report says a deputy checked Himschoot's bag and found a Keltec P-32 handgun that was loaded with one round.

Himschoot has been charged with unlawfully carrying a concealed firearm. He was released from jail on his own recognizance. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com