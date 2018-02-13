Fewer California immigrant students seek college assistance

There's been a significant drop in applications for college financial aid by California students who are in the country illegally after being brought to the U.S. as young children.

The Los Angeles Times reports that as of Monday 19,141 students had applied for aid under the California Dream Act, and the deadline is March 1. The number is just over half of last year's total.

College counselors say this reflects increasing distrust of government among immigrant families, as well as uncertainty over the status of the separate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — better known as DACA.

Teacher Jane Slater at Sequoia High in Redwood City advises a club for students in the country without legal permission. She says students are more afraid for their families than for themselves.