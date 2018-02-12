Police: Federal agent fatally shoots intruder in her home

A federal agent has fatally shot an intruder inside her home near Miami.

Miami-Dade police told local news outlets that an agent with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency heard glass break in a bedroom sliding glass door around 1:30 a.m. Monday. She opened fire, killing the intruder.

The area surrounding the agent's home in the Pinecrest neighborhood has been blocked off as police investigate.

Authorities haven't identified the agent. No additional details were provided.