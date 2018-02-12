The Latest: More than $270,000 raised for slain officers

The Latest on two Ohio police officers shot to death (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

A charitable fund created for the families of two slain Ohio police officers has raised more than $270,000 in a day.

The GoFundMe site organized by a central Ohio Fraternal Order of Police chapter was created after Saturday's fatal shooting of the officers from Westerville in suburban Columbus.

The FOP says the money will go toward unpaid medical bills, funeral expenses, housing for out-of-town relatives attending funerals and educational resources for children.

Police on Monday were slated to escort the bodies of 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli from a coroner's office to separate funeral homes.

The officers were shot Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome where the 30-year-old suspect was wounded.

9:30 a.m.

Flags will be flown at half-staff around Ohio to honor two police officers killed in suburban Columbus.

Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) order about flags at public properties applies until the officers are interred.

It was issued Monday, hours before Westerville police were slated to escort the bodies of 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli from a coroner's office to separate funeral homes. Officials invited the public to line the route.

Westerville police haven't announced funeral details.

The officers were shot Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome where the 30-year-old suspect was wounded.

Officials said Sunday that suspect Quentin Smith was hospitalized in stable condition and expected to survive.

He's charged with aggravated murder. Municipal court records didn't show an attorney for him.

8:30 a.m.

An Ohio police department will escort the bodies of two slain officers as they're moved from a coroner's office to separate funeral homes.

Police in the Columbus suburb of Westerville haven't announced funeral details for the veteran officers, 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli.

Officials invited the public to line the route as the bodies are transported Monday to honor the officers.

They were shot Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome where the 30-year-old suspect was wounded.

Officials said Sunday that suspect Quentin Smith was hospitalized in stable condition and expected to survive.

Columbus police handling the investigation charged Smith with aggravated murder. Municipal court records didn't show an attorney for him.

Records show police previously went to the home for domestic violence calls.