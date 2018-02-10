Phoenix police ID firefighter arrested in station thefts

Phoenix police have identified a 36-year-old city firefighter who is accused of entering fire stations and stealing from fellow firefighters, sometimes after setting trash fires to keep crews away.

Ryan Donahue remains jailed after being arrested Friday on suspicion of theft, arson, burglary and criminal damage.

Online court records don't indicate whether Donahue has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police say surveillance and tips led to the arrest of Donahue, an 11-year Phoenix Fire Department employee who worked as a rover rotating among fire stations.

According to police, Donahue committed the thefts while off-duty and while crews were out on calls.

Police say several firefighters reported cash missing from their wallets as well as from collections to pay for food.