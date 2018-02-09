Officer slain, deputies wounded, suspect dead near Atlanta

Authorities in Georgia on Friday night updated the medical conditions of two Henry County sheriff's deputies who were injured earlier in the day in a shooting that left a Locust Grove police officer dead.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said that Henry County Deputy Michael D. Corley was released from the hospital hours after Friday's shooting, and Deputy Ralph Sidwell "Sid" Callaway was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

The agency said Locust Grove police Officer Chase Maddox was killed. The city's mayor said the 26-year-old Maddox left behind a wife who is pregnant and expecting their second child any day.

The male suspect who was killed was identified as 39-year-old Tierra Guthrie.

Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer said gunfire broke out as the officers were serving an arrest warrant around 11 a.m. at a home in Locust Grove, about 40 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price said Maddox had been with the department since he was 22.

"His wife is expecting their second child any day now, I'm told. We just need a lot of prayers for he and his wife and the baby that's coming into this world without a daddy because of somebody ..." the mayor said, choking up. "We got to pray for the two county officers that's wounded. One's not doing so hot and the other is better."

Gunshots were fired inside the house as the deputies were trying to take a male suspect into custody on a warrant from the municipal court in Locust Grove, McBrayer said. He wouldn't say who fired first or give other details about how it happened.

The sheriff said that "after about 10 minutes of talking with him (they) realized they were going to be making an arrest, and they were going to have issues placing him in custody." At that point they called Locust Grove for backup from an officer.

He said they had no reason to believe when they arrived that the suspect would be violent.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shootings. The GBI identified Guthrie as the suspect on its Twitter page Friday night, but released no other details about him.

Police blocked off multiple entrances of a subdivision not far from an outlet mall, and turned away people who don't live in the neighborhood.

Yellow police tape cordoned off a section of one home's front yard. Nearby Locust Grove Elementary School was put on lockdown.

Juankeena Rodgers, 36, lives in the subdivision but police weren't allowing her to go back home.

"It's quiet. I've never had any issues and I pray I don't have any, said Rodgers, who has lived there nearly two years.

"It's scary because you never know who is in your neighborhood."