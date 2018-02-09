Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's autopsy results released

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s autopsy records were released by the coroner’s office Friday but reportedly don’t provide an explanation into what drove him to shoot at a crowd of concertgoers on Oct. 1, 2017.

The documents, obtained by The Associated Press, said that traces of anti-anxiety medication were found in the shooter’s system. But because the drug was found in his urine, rather than in his blood stream, he was not under the influence of the medication, the report said. Paddock’s body also reportedly wasn’t affected by disease or anything that could have led to aggressive behavior.

The autopsy showed Paddock, who was just more than six feet tall, was considered to be slightly overweight at 224 pounds, had high blood pressure and bad teeth. But he appeared to be healthy and nothing out of the ordinary was uncovered in his physical condition, even after experts at Stanford University conducted a microscopic brain examination, according to the documents.

DR. MICHAEL BADEN: NO REASON TO HIDE LAS VEGAS SHOOTER’S AUTOPSY FROM PUBLIC

From his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Paddock, 64, fired bullets into a sea of people attending the Route 91 country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds others were injured in what is considered the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

Before he could be reached by authorities, Paddock fatally shot himself in his hotel room. He did not leave a suicide note and investigators believe he was the only shooter.

Police found 23 rifles and a handgun in his hotel suite and more than a dozen of the rifles were fitted with "bump stock" devices that allowed rapid-fire shooting similar to fully automatic weapons.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING VICTIMS’ AUTOPSY INFO RELEASED; GUNMAN’S DATA EXCLUDED

Paddock’s body was eventually cremated and his ashes were given to a family member in Florida.

The autopsy report was released, in accordance with a court order, by the Clark County coroner’s office. Also released last week were the autopsy reports of the victims killed in the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.