Kentucky hiker who went missing finds way out of the woods

A woman who went missing during a hike in central Kentucky found her way out of the woods nearly two days later.

Jessica Burk says she found a road Friday morning and made her way to a building in the Tom Dorman State Nature Preserve.

News outlets report Burk got lost when her boyfriend left her on a trail Wednesday. When he came back, she had walked away. He searched for hours before calling police.

News video of Burke after she was found Friday morning showed her in good spirits, with no apparent injuries.

WLEX-TV reports Burk survived by sleeping in a deer stand at night and drinking the water she had with her.

Rescue crews from several counties joined the search, even using drones over the remote forest area.