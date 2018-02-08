Wichita man charged in YMCA rape arrested in another assault

A Wichita area man charged with the rape of a 4-year-old girl at a YMCA has now been accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl at the same location.

The Wichita Eagle reports 21-year-old Caleb Gaston was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The arrest comes one day after he was released from jail.

Gaston was arrested last week and charged with rape in a reported Jan. 29 sexual assault at the Downtown YMCA. Police say they were investigating the incident when they identified a second victim in an assault that occurred Jan. 24.

Gaston worked at the Greater Wichita YMCA's Kid Zones, an area for children 6 weeks to 7 years old. The CEO vowed to make changes to ensure the safety of children.

