Texas prosecutor dismisses 13 cases tied to biker shooting

A Texas prosecutor has dismissed 13 of the more than 150 cases stemming from a 2015 shootout in Waco between bikers and police.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Akins told The Associated Press Thursday that the McLennan County District Attorney dismissed the cases and recused itself from prosecuting two more. Akins declined comment.

The actions came hours before a scheduled hearing with current and former staff due to speak about corruption allegations against District Attorney Abel Reyna. The hearing was canceled.

The May 2015 shootout left nine bikers dead and 20 injured. More than 150 bikers were indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

More than 100 bikers, including 11 whose cases were dismissed Thursday, have civil suits pending against the district attorney's office and the Waco police department.