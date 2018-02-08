Texas police in standoff with suspected cop killer after earlier shooting

A Texas police officer was fatally shot Wednesday while responding to a disturbance call at an apartment complex in the city of Richardson, which is just south of Plano.

The suspected gunman has been cornered at the Breckinridge Point apartment complex and police were negotiating his surrender, according to the Dallas Morning-News.

Officers at the scene were reportedly deploying gas canisters in an attempt to force the suspect out.

The Richardson Police Department did not immediately identify the officer’s name as authorities work to notify the officer's family.

A civilian, whose condition is unknown, was also wounded in the shooting, police said.

Officers, in the meantime, gathered at Medical City Plano, where the officer was taken, according to Fox 4 News.