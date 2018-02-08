Texas church service stabbing leaves several wounded, man in custody

At least four people, including a pastor, were stabbed at an in-home church service in Texas on Wednesday night, police said.

Lt. Jay Clement, from the Corpus Christi police, said a pastor, a band member along with two others were stabbed, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

The pastor was found with a stab wound to the chest and the band member had a stab wound to the neck. Both were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the report said.

The two others were stabbed while attempting to flee the attacker. One was stabbed in the hand and the other in the arm.

The attacker was in custody and was facing four counts of aggravated assault, according to the paper. His motive was unknown. Witnesses said he had been a parishioner there for a while and it was unclear why he would attack other parishioners.

Police said about a dozen people may have been on the property for the non-denominational church service. Police did not identify the church, but KRIS-TV reported that the address of the home matched up with Kingdom Acts Ministries International.

