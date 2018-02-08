Man facing deportation from Kansas gets temporary stay

An adjunct college chemistry instructor living in Kansas who faced imminent deportation to Bangladesh has been granted a temporary stay.

Lawyers representing 55-year-old Syed Ahmed Jamal announced Thursday that a judge issued the temporary stay.

Federal Judge Glen Baker issued the stay Wednesday and gave the Department of Homeland Security until Feb. 15 to respond to a motion to stay the deportation and re-open immigration proceedings.

Jamal currently teaches at Park University in Missouri. He was arrested Jan. 24 at his home in Lawrence, Kansas. He arrived legally in the U.S. in 1987, but after pursuing a doctorate degree, he overstayed his visa.

Since his visa expired, he has been allowed to stay in the U.S. and report regularly to immigration authorities. He and his Bangladeshi wife have three children who are American citizens.

