Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Man accused of shooting officers goes to psychiatric unit

Associated Press

BRENTWOOD, N.H. –  A man charged with shooting and wounding two New Hampshire police officers has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and will serve five years in a state psychiatric unit.

Ian MacPherson previously pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault but changed his plea.

WMUR-TV reported Thursday that Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman ordered MacPherson to serve five years in a state prison psychiatric unit.

MacPherson was accused of shooting Manchester officers Ryan Hardy and Matthew O'Connor in May 2016 after they tried to question him in a gas station armed robbery.

Hardy was shot in the face and torso. O'Connor was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Both officers have returned to work.

___

This story has been corrected to show the shooting happened in 2016, not last year.