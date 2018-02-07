Prosecutor to seek death penalty in officer's shooting
CLINTON, Mo. – Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Missouri police officer during a traffic stop in August.
Court records show Henry County prosecuting attorney Richard Shields filed notice Wednesday of his plans.
The suspect, Ian McCarthy, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael.
The 37-year-old officer was shot after he stopped a driver for a traffic violation near Clinton, a city about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.
Prosecutors say McCarthy jumped out of his car and fired at the officer before driving a few blocks, crashing the car and fleeing on foot.
Michael returned the gunfire, wounding McCarthy.
McCarthy was arrested after a two-day manhunt.