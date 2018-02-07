Lawsuit filed over Arkansas' revamped voter ID law

A lawsuit challenging Arkansas' new voter ID law has been filed, arguing the requirement causes the same problems as a nearly identical law that was struck down four years ago.

The lawsuit filed by a voter in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Wednesday is challenging the measure's constitutionality ahead of the state's May 22 primary. Early voting for the primary begins May 7.

The lawsuit claims that the law enacted last year circumvents a 2014 state Supreme Court ruling that struck down a previous voter ID measure. The new lawsuit was filed by a Little Rock voter who was one of the four plaintiffs that challenged the previous photo ID requirement.