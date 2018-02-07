Mississippi escapee shot in carjacking; recaptured

A prison escapee in Mississippi has been recaptured after being shot during a carjacking.

Authorities say 37-year-old Eugene Robinson was arrested near Mathiston on Wednesday after he stole a truck from Webster County resident Waymon Betts.

Betts tells WCBI-TV that Robinson came to his house seeking a ride. Betts says Robinson forced him out of his truck at knifepoint after Betts told Robinson they were going to police. Webster County Sheriff Tim Mitchell says Betts shot at Robinson six times, hitting him once and lightly wounding him in the back.

Authorities say Robinson escaped Saturday from the George County Regional Correctional Facility by tying up a guard and stealing the guard's pickup.

Robinson's injury was treated and he's being returned to state prison. He's charged with escape and armed carjacking.

___

