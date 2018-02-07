Fatal shooting, chase lead to deadly crash in Florida

A man killed a woman, stole her car and led deputies on a wrong-way chase on a Florida interstate, causing a fatal crash before he was shot by sheriff's deputies.

Local media say the suspect shot a woman Wednesday in the parking lot of a shopping center and took her car. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies pursued as the suspect went south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, causing a multi-car crash in Lantana, between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

Palm Beach Fire-Rescue says two people died in the crash. Two others were injured.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a deputy shot the suspect. She didn't know the suspect's condition. The deputy was not hurt.

Interstate 95 was closed in both directions in the area following the shooting.

___

This story has been corrected toto remove incorrect reference to fatal shooting by deputy in the short headline. APNewsNow.