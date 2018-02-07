Carson Wentz replaces Pence as National Prayer Breakfast speaker

Super Bowl champion and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has reportedly been tapped to speak at the National Prayer Breakfast dinner in the nation’s capital on Thursday.

Wentz will replace Vice President Pence as the keynote speaker, who will instead be attending the official start of the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, according to an announcement from Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., WDAZ reported.

The National Prayer Breakfast is an all-day event in Washington D.C. where leaders from around the globe convene every year.

President Trump will kick off the day and is set to speak during the morning breakfast at 8 a.m., according to the White House’s Facebook. The speech is a tradition that’s been done by every president since Dwight Eisenhower in 1952, WDAZ said.

Wentz was benched in the midst of the NFL season with an injury, forcing backup quarterback Nick Foles to lead the team into the postseason and eventually the championship.

And just two days after the big win, Wentz shared on Twitter that he and his girlfriend were engaged, saying “She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring.”

“can’t wait to marry my best friend!” he said. “God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough.”