Body tentatively ID'd as missing NY man found at his home

A body tentatively identified as a New York man who disappeared last year has been found at the man's Hudson Valley home.

State police investigating the Jan. 30, 2017, disappearance of 31-year-old Brandyn Foster found the body on Tuesday at Foster's home in Catskill, New York. Foster was a rapper and the son of jazz drummer Al Foster.

The Times Union of Albany reports that state police searched the property in October. Troopers returned to the house on Tuesday and discovered the body.

An autopsy is being performed.

Foster's mother, Bonnie Steinberg, tells the Times Union that her son was "a great human being" and an "exceptional father" to his 10-year-old son.

