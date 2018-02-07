At least 2 reportedly stabbed in church service at Texas home

A man was in custody in Texas Wednesday night after at least two people — including a pastor — were stabbed in a home church service.

Police in Corpus Christi were called to a residence just after 7 p.m., where more than 10 churchgoers were gathered inside and outside, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported.

Upon entering the home, authorities found a pastor stabbed in the chest, and a band member stabbed in the neck, both of whom were reportedly taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and both remain in critical condition.

Two other people who tried to intervene in the attack suffered minor injuries and are in stable condition, according to KRIS-TV.

Witnesses told police that after a song during the service, a church member suddenly stabbed the pastor and another churchgoer in what the news station reported was a seemingly unprovoked attack.

A male suspect was taken into custody and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.