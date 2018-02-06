University of Massachusetts plans to press charges after students rioted following Patriots loss

Upset University of Massachusetts students let loose their rage Sunday after the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Some 2,000 rowdy students gathered outside the school’s dorms in Amherst, Mass. to yell profanities while “climbing trees and poles” after the game, FOX25 Boston reported.

PATRIOTS’ SUPER BOWL HERO MALCOLM BUTLER BENCHED DUE TO WEED AND WOMEN, FORMER TEAMMATE SAYS

Students posted the chaos on social media showing people getting into fights, throwing objects, setting off firecrackers and yelling “Eagles suck!”

The university’s police told Massachusetts Live they issued “multiple dispersal orders before using pepper-spray pellets to clear the disturbance.”

EAGLES, FOLES RALLY TO STUN PATRIOTS IN SUPER BOWL LII

At least six people were arrested and 12 people were hospitalized for head injuries and alcohol intoxication following the incident, authorities said.

The University said it planned to press criminal charges against the people arrested and announced it would be investigating the incident.

The Tom Brady-led Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Eagles, 41-33. The win was the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title in team history.