The Latest: Man charged in 2 fatal workplace shootings

2:40 p.m.

A suburban Detroit man has been charged in connection with the second of two fatal shootings at separate businesses.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Tuesday that Vernest Griffin faces first-degree murder, carjacking, armed robbery and gun charges in the death of 60-year-old Keith Kitchen.

Kitchen was slain Thursday morning at a trucking company in Taylor, southwest of Detroit. Police have said Griffin lost his job at that company in November.

Griffin also is accused of stealing a semitrailer cab and driving about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north to Pontiac where 58-year-old Eriberto Perez was shot at an aluminum stamping firm.

Griffin of Sterling Heights was wounded during a shootout with officers. Police recovered an assault rifle and ammunition.

He was arraigned Monday at a hospital on first-degree murder and gun charges in Perez's death.

