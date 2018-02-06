Fraternity disciplined for sex contest dubbed Pig Roast

A Cornell University fraternity chapter that held a sex contest that members dubbed the Pig Roast in reference to the weight of the women they slept with has been placed on probation for two years.

The university said officials launched an investigation of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity last year after reports about the secret game, in which new members could get points by having sex with women. The investigation concluded last month.

In the case of a tie in the contest, the win would go to the member who had sex with the heavier woman. The new members were told not to inform the women about the contest.

Cornell's fraternity and sorority review board determined the chapter was in violation of policies against hazing and sexually abusive behavior.

The fraternity said that the allegations were contrary to its values and mission and that the chapter's leadership and brotherhood at large were "shocked and appalled" about the unsanctioned activities.

"The Kappa Chapter of Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity is horrified at the notion of the degradation and/or objectification of women, and the impact it has had on men and women across the United States and at Cornell," the fraternity said in a statement.

The fraternity said it will conduct a membership review in partnership with its international headquarters and expel any members found to be not committed to the fraternity's ideals and values. It said it will host multiple educational programs on healthy relationships.

The university, in Ithaca, said the fraternity will be required to hire a live-in adviser during the two-year probation, be subject to external reviews and participate in ongoing education about sexual violence.