Alabama man accused of raping girl, 5, has been arrested

Authorities say an Alabama man who is accused of raping a 5-year-old girl has been arrested.

An Etowah County Sheriff's Office news release quotes investigator Brandi Fuller as saying 41-year-old Shelton Samuel Welch was arrested and charged with first-degree rape. News outlets report that jail records show he was taken into custody Saturday.

Authorities say Welch is accused of raping the child at a residence on Tabor Road, and that the incident was reported by a family member.

Welch is being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $400,000 surety bond. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.