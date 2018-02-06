4 charged with murder of Louisiana man found in yard

Four people have been arrested in the death of a Louisiana man who police say was lured into a trap.

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office release Monday says 35-year-old Jason Giles, 38-year-old Joseph Oncale, 35-year-old Mark Forbes and 28-year-old Fallon Gautreau were each arrested on charges of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery in the death of 48-year-old Brian Long, who was found Sunday. Forbes is also charged with attempted armed robbery.

The release says Long was lured to Oncale and Gautreau's residence to be robbed. It says Giles and Oncale hit Long in the back when he arrived while Forbes stood by with a handgun. Long fled with the three men in pursuit onto Brown Road, where he was later found dead.

It's unclear whether they have lawyers.