30-car and 12-car crashes on Missouri highway leave 1 dead, others injured

At least one person was killed and at least 11 others were injured when icy road conditions caused multiple accidents on a Missouri highway Sunday.

The accident on the state’s Interstate 44 in Rolla, roughly 100 miles southwest of St. Louis, occurred around 2 p.m., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, citing the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Two people with serious injuries were airlifted from the scene near the 186 mile marker, and at least 10 people were injured when cars began sliding into each other on the highway.

The area, according to KMOV, is a “high crash zone” due to a curve on the stretch of road, but highway patrol said the accident was due to weather conditions.

According to MSHP Troop I, two other crashes took place on I-44 Sunday at the 138 and 144 mile markers.

One person was confirmed dead and others were injured in a 12-car crash near the highway’s 138 mile marker, and an injury was reported near the 144 from a car crash.

MSHP Troop F tweeted that as of 6 p.m. local time, the unit had responded to "131 crashes & slide-offs."