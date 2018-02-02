Expand / Collapse search
Missouri soldier returns home early and surprises son at school

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
A Missouri soldier gave his son a special birthday present when he returned home early and surprised the boy at school this week.

Sgt. David Meyer of St. Charles, Mo., was deployed for about a year before he returned home in time to celebrate his son’s birthday Wednesday, FOX 2 Now reported.  

The emotional reunion, captured on film at Orchard Farm Elementary School, showed the young boy running over to his father and giving him a long hug while crying. Meyer tells his son he missed him.   

The boy’s classmates then sung “Happy Birthday” to the surprised child as he stood close to his father. 