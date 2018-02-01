New Hampshire's highest court hears topless beachgoers' case

A lawyer for three women arrested for going topless on a New Hampshire beach has told the state's highest court the municipal law they're accused of violating is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro are part of the Free the Nipple campaign. They were arrested in 2016 after taking off their tops at a beach in Laconia and refusing to put them on when beachgoers complained.

The women appealed to the state Supreme Court after a lower court refused to dismiss the case. Oral arguments were heard Thursday.

The women say there's no state law forbidding female toplessness and call the case gender-based discrimination because men don't have to cover their nipples. Supporters of the municipal law argue it helps prevent public disturbances stemming from toplessness.