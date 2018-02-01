Doctor jailed by ICE for 1992 misdemeanors may be released

A Polish-born doctor who legally came to the U.S. as a child is expected to be released from a Michigan jail following his arrest by immigration agents over misdemeanor convictions 25 years ago.

WWMT-TV reports Lukasz Niec could be released Thursday from jail in Battle Creek. Bond was set at $10,000 during a hearing Wednesday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say Niec was arrested on Jan. 16 for "administrative immigration violations." The agency says the 43-year-old doctor can be deported for the 1992 convictions that date back to when he was in high school.

The convictions were for malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen goods. Relatives say Niec pleaded guilty through a program to help young offenders and was told it wouldn't be used in a deportation.

The Kalamazoo doctor's next hearing is Feb. 22.