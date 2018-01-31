Women charged with first-degree child abuse, other offenses

Maryland State Police say three children endured physical beatings and were reportedly forced to eat dog feces.

A Wednesday news release says investigators determined the victims lived with 29-year-old Amanda R. Wright and her live-in girlfriend, 25-year-old Besline Joseph.

Police say they were reportedly fed a diet of bread, water, oatmeal, and at times forced to eat dog feces.

An investigation revealed the children, ages 8, 9, and 10, also endured physical beatings, were assaulted with an electronic control device and that they were reportedly locked in closets and a basement.

Wright and Joseph were charged with three counts each of first-degree child abuse, among other offenses. The relationship between the women and the children was not immediately known.

It's unclear if either of the woman have lawyers.