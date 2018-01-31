Sheriff: Woman shoots her adult son to death in dispute

Authorities say a 55-year-old woman shot her 23-year-old son to death in Alabama during a domestic dispute.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says deputies responded to reports of gunshots Tuesday in Smiths Station and found Robert Lee Woods Jr. with two gunshot wounds.

Jones says deputies identified the shooter as Woods' mother. She was at the home when deputies arrived. Investigators are interviewing her and other people and have not filed any charges.

Jones says investigators are looking into previous disturbances at the home.

Woods' body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner's office in Montgomery for a post-mortem exam.

Smiths Station is around 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Columbus, Georgia.